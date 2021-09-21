Several dead as blasts rock Jalalabad, Kabul

The casualties occurred when improvised explosive devices went off on Saturday, Taliban sources told Al-Jazeera.

Sources had told Reuters news agency on Saturday at least three people were killed and about 20 were wounded in blasts in Jalalabad, the capital of Nangarhar province. The sources had said they were citing information from hospitals and eyewitnesses.

News agencies quoting witnesses and security sources said the fatalities occurred during at least four explosions in the capital of Nangarhar province on Saturday.

On Sunday, ISIL claimed responsibility for the attacks on its Telegram channel.

“More than 35 Taliban militia members were killed or wounded, in a series of explosions that took place,” the group said, referring to blasts on Saturday and Sunday.

At least two people were also reported wounded in a car bomb blast just before noon in Kabul’s Dasht-e-Barchi neighbourhood.

