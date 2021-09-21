  1. Politics
Several dead as blasts rock Jalalabad, Kabul

TEHRAN, Sep. 21 (MNA) – According to the latest reports, at least seven people have been killed and some 30 wounded in a series of blasts in the eastern Afghan city of Jalalabad and the country’s capital, Kabul.

The casualties occurred when improvised explosive devices went off on Saturday, Taliban sources told Al-Jazeera.

Sources had told Reuters news agency on Saturday at least three people were killed and about 20 were wounded in blasts in Jalalabad, the capital of Nangarhar province. The sources had said they were citing information from hospitals and eyewitnesses.

News agencies quoting witnesses and security sources said the fatalities occurred during at least four explosions in the capital of Nangarhar province on Saturday.

On Sunday, ISIL claimed responsibility for the attacks on its Telegram channel.

“More than 35 Taliban militia members were killed or wounded, in a series of explosions that took place,” the group said, referring to blasts on Saturday and Sunday. 

At least two people were also reported wounded in a car bomb blast just before noon in Kabul’s Dasht-e-Barchi neighbourhood.

