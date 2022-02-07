  1. World
  2. Asia-Pacific
Feb 7, 2022, 7:48 PM

Explosion reported in Afghanistan's Badakhshan province

Explosion reported in Afghanistan's Badakhshan province

TEHRAN, Feb. 07 (MNA) – The Taliban commander of the fourth security district of Fayzabad city, the capital of Badakhshan province in Afghanistan, was reported to be the target of an assassination attempt on Monday.

Local Afghan media reported a horrific explosion in the city of Fayzabad, the capital of Badakhshan province on Monday afternoon.

According to Tolo TV, local sources say a bomb had exploded at the entrance to the province's fourth security district office.

The target of the explosion was Qari Abu Bakr, the commander of the fourth security district of Fayzabad city.

No further details have been released about the incident or what happened to the Taliban commander.

No group or individual has also claimed responsibility for the bombing.

MNA/5419440

News Code 183682
https://en.mehrnews.com/news/183682/

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 1 + 5 =

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News