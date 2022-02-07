Explosion reported in Afghanistan's Badakhshan province

Local Afghan media reported a horrific explosion in the city of Fayzabad, the capital of Badakhshan province on Monday afternoon.

According to Tolo TV, local sources say a bomb had exploded at the entrance to the province's fourth security district office.

The target of the explosion was Qari Abu Bakr, the commander of the fourth security district of Fayzabad city.

No further details have been released about the incident or what happened to the Taliban commander.

No group or individual has also claimed responsibility for the bombing.

MNA/5419440