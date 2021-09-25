Four people injured in shooting in Los Angeles

Deputies responded at 7:41 p.m. to a call of a possible attack at the station and found four people with apparent gunshot wounds, said Ramon Montenegro, a spokesman for the L.A. County Sheriff’s Department’s Transit Services Bureau, Los Angeles Times reported.

Initially, deputies listed three of the victims in critical condition and the fourth as noncritical, Montenegro said. All four are hospitalized, he said.

Investigators continued to examine evidence at the station, such as video from the platform and train, Montenegro said. Preliminary information suggests there are two or three suspects, he said.

Further information about the shooting was not available Friday night.

