Iran waiting a wrong move by Zionists to destroy it: Salami

Speaking in a meeting among media companions held at the venue of Conference Hall of IRGC on Mon. on the occasion of National Journalists’ Day, Major General Hossein Salami Chief Commander of the Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) first commemorated the name and memory of martyrs of the Islamic Revolution especially those who were martyred in the arena of dissemination of information and described reports in the country as harbingers and messengers of the Islamic Revolution.

In today's world, words have become very powerful and can shape many movements and political, social and cultural changes, he said, adding that today, words are launched and thrown like rockets and bullets that get new dimension.

Elsewhere in his remarks, Major General Salami emphasized the key role and status of journalists and media in the contemporary world of today and the need to use effective methods to express facts and confront the enemy’s media war.

Referring to the recent baseless remarks raised by Zionist regime’s officials against Islamic Iran, IRGC Commander-in-Chief stipulated that Islamic Republic of Iran is waiting a wrong move by Zionists to destroy it completely.

