Iranian short film 'House of Fortune directed by Adel Mashoori has participated in the Route 66 International Film Festival in the United States.

Nasim Afsharpour, the one and only actress of this short film won the Best Actress award at this American film festival.

The Route 66 Film Festival was held from November 5 to 15 in Springfield, the capital of the US state of Illinois.

'House of Fortune' narrates the story of Rahil Mohajer on her wedding night.

