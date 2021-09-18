  1. Culture
Sep 18, 2021

‘Gavchah’ finds way to Autumn in Voronet Intl. Film Fest

TEHRAN, Sep. 18 (MNA) – The Iranian short documentary "Gavchah" written and directed by Kamran Rasoolzadeh will take part in the Autumn in Voronet” International Film Festival in Romania.

The 41st edition of the “Autumn in Voronet” International Film Festival takes place in the European town of Gura Humorului, Romania, between the 6th – the 10th of October, 2021.

In its third international presence, the Iranian short documentary "Gavchah" will be screened at this Romanian film festival.

The short documentary depicts one of the ancient traditions of Iranian farmers, in which a cow understands the language of its owner in a wonderful way.

The documentary is produced by Majid Zabeti, while Mehdi Marvdashti is the film’s cinematographer.

