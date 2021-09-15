Iran fuel shipment to Lebanon to arrive in Baalbek on Thur.

Hezbollah intelligence official in Al-Bekaa, Lebanon, added that a ceremony to welcome the arrival of fuel tankers will be held in the presence of a number of Lebanese officials.

Hezbollah Secretary-General Seyyed Hasan Nasrallah announced on Monday that the Iranian fuel oil will arrive in Lebanon on Thursday. He said that Hezbollah will distribute the fuel oil to governmental hospitals and other vital facilities for free.

Last Thursday, a Lebanese newspaper reported that the first Iranian oil tanker that carries fuel for Lebanon has arrived in Syrian waters.

According to Al-Akhbar, the tanker has entered the Syrian waters on Wednesday and would discharge the shipment in one of the Syrian ports, and then the fuel will be transferred to Lebanon by tanker trucks.

The report said that the shipment of the second and third tankers will also be delivered to Lebanon through the same mechanism.

According to the latest reports, Iran has dispatched three oil tankers carrying fuel for the electric power grid and gasoline to Lebanon. Fuel shortages in Lebanon have forced businesses and government offices to close, threatening to cause blackouts at hospitals and halt transportation and other vital sectors in the Arab country.

