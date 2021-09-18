  1. Economy
Iran imports 10mn tons of basic goods via ports in 5 months

TEHRAN, Sep. 18 (MNA) – According to PMO's Ports Affairs Director Ravanbakhsh Behzadian, Iran imported 10 million tons of basic goods via ports in the first five months of the current Iranian calendar year (March 21- August 22, 2021).

The Ports and Maritime Organization (PMO) official said that the figure shows a growth of 15 percent compared to the same period of last year.

Wheat, corn, barley, soybeans, oilseeds, rice, sugar, and cooking oil were among the imported goods, he said.

While Iran is combating the US unilateral sanctions on its economy, the country’s ports as the major gates of exports and imports play some significant role in this battle. This role makes all-out support to ports and more development of them serious and vital.

Such necessity has led the government to define projects for more development of the ports and also take some measures to encourage investment making in ports, in addition, to facilitate loading and unloading of goods, especially basic commodities, there.

It is worth mentioning that the PMO has defined a high number of projects to develop and improve the country’s ports, as the country aims to double the capacity of its ports in a course of five years.

