Iran export of products to Iraq hits 31% hike in five months

Seyyed Rouhollah Latifi broke the news on Tue. and reiterated that Iran’s export of products to Iraq from March 21 to August 21 showed a 31 percent hike as compared to the same period of last year.

Turning to Iran’s import of products from Iraq, he stated that Iran’s import of products from neighboring Iraq registered a 430 percent growth from March 21 to August 21 in terms of value.

As the adverse effects of coronavirus, COVID-19, pandemic became ineffective on foreign trade, country's economic exchanges grew and this issue caused Iraq to be introduced as second trader partner of the Islamic Republic of Iran, Latifi emphasized.

Islamic Republic of Iran exported more than 12,024,000 tons non-oil products, valued at $3,163,343,248, to Iraq from March 21 to August 21, showing a 53 and 31 percent growth in terms of volume and value respectively as compared to the last year’s corresponding period.

In this period, Islamic Republic of Iran imported 313,612 tons of products, valued at $175,989,687, from Iraq, registering a 970 and 430 percent hike in terms of volume and value respectively, IRICA spokesman opined.

According to the latest statistics of IRICA, Iran’s total foreign trade in the first five months of the current year hit $34 billion.

MA/IRN84471207