Oct 16, 2021, 11:30 PM

Yemeni forces advance on Ma’rib, kill four senior mercenaries

TEHRAN, Oct. 16 (MNA) – Yemeni army forces and popular committees advanced on Ma'rib, killing and wounding hundreds of mercenaries affiliated with Al-Islah Party and ousted government of Mansur Hadi.

Military sources affiliated with the ousted Hadi government reported that a large number of their commanders were killed around the strategic city of Ma'rib.

Hundreds of members of Abdrabbuh Mansur Hadi [fugitive Yemeni president] and Al-Islah Party were killed and wounded in the past few hours, Al Bawaba News reported.

The Saudi coalition forces were killed and wounded in clashes with Yemeni army forces and popular committees, the report added.

This is while that Yemeni sources report the advance of army forces and popular committees across Ma'rib province, stressing that Sana’a forces will soon take full control of oil-rich province.

It should be noted that Yemeni army and popular committees succeeded in taking control of important and strategic city of Al-Juba in Ma'rib province last week.

Morteza Ahmadi Al Hashem
