Yemeni Army shoots down US spy drone in Jizan: Saree

Yemeni Armed Forces Spokesman Yahya Saree announced the downing of a US-owned spy drone by Yemeni military forces in Saudi Arabia’s Jizan, Almasirah reported.

According to the report, he announced that the Yemeni army has shot down the spy drone on the Jizan front, adding that the shot down spy drone was of the RQ-20 type.

Images of wreckage of the downed UAV have been recorded which will be broadcast in coming hours, he said, adding that Yemeni army also shot down a Saudi-led reconnaissance drone in Yemen’s Ma’rib province on Wed.

