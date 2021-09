Behrouz Artaei’s men will play China in the stage.

Japan will also play Chinese Taipei.

The 21st Asian Senior Men’s Volleyball Championship is being held from Sept. 12 to 19 in Chiba, Japan, and the teams vie for two spots in next year’s FIVB Volleyball Men’s World Championship in Russia.

The top two teams of the tournament will qualify for the 2022 FIVB Volleyball Men's World Championship as the AVC representatives.

