Iran defeats S Korea 3-0 in Asian volleyball c’ship

On Thursday, Behrouz Ataei’s team downed Pakistan 3-0 (25-19, 25-18, 25-20) and advanced to the next round of competitions.

The Asian event started on Sep. 12 in Japan’s Chiba with the participation of 16 teams in four groups. The two top teams of the games will win quota to the 2022 FIVB Volleyball Men’s World Championship in Russia.

Iran won the Asian title in 2011, 2013, and 2019 and now seeks to gain the fourth by an Iranian coach.

