Leader felicitates volleyball team on winning Asian c’ship

"The brilliant victory of the national volleyball team is very sweet for the Iranian nation. I sincerely thank you dear youths and your Iranian coach," Ayatollah Khamenei wrote in his message.

National Iranian volleyball team became champions of Asia after defeating Japan in three straight sets (27-25; 25-22; 31-29) on Sunday.

The 21st Asian Senior Men’s Volleyball Championship was held from Sept. 12 to 19 in Chiba, Japan, and the participating teams vied for two spots in next year’s FIVB Volleyball Men’s World Championship in Russia.

At the end of the competitions, the Iranian coach Behrouz Ataei was introduced as the best coach in Asia, while the Iranian player Saber Kazemi was also named the most valuable player in the competitions.

This was Iran's fourth win in the Asian championships, while Japan has won the title nine times so far.

HJ/5309118