  1. Sports
Sep 14, 2021, 9:00 AM

Iran gains 3rd consecutive victory in Asian volleyball c’ship

Iran gains 3rd consecutive victory in Asian volleyball c’ship

TEHRAN, Sep. 14 (MNA) – Iran’s national volleyball team defeated Pakistan in straight sets on Tuesday in the 2021 Asian Men's Volleyball Championship.

Behrouz Ataei’s team downed Pakistan 3-0 (25-20, 25-19, 25-15) and advanced to the next round of competitions as Pool B leader.

After a one-day rest on Wednesday, teams will continue the competitions on Thursday.

The Asian event started on Sep. 12 in Japan’s Chiba with the participation of 16 teams in four groups. The two top teams of the games will win quota to the 2022 FIVB Volleyball Men’s World Championship in Russia.

Iran won the Asian title in 2011, 2013, and 2019 and now seeks to gain the fourth by an Iranian coach.

MAH/ 5304009

News Code 178632
Mohammad Ali Haqshenas
https://en.mehrnews.com/news/178632/

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 7 + 11 =

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News