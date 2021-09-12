Iran beat Hong Kong in Asian Volleyball C’ship

Behrouz Ataei’s men will meet Thailand and Pakistan in Pool B on Monday and Tuesday, respectively.

The 21st edition features 16 teams comprising hosts Japan, India, Qatar, and Bahrain in Pool A and reigning champions Iran, Pakistan, Thailand, and Hong Kong China in Pool B. Pool C consists of Australia, China, Uzbekistan, and Kuwait, with Korea, Chinese Taipei, Kazakhstan, and Saudi Arabia in Pool D.

As of September 6, 2021, world No.10 Japan is the Asian team with the best world ranking, followed respectively by Iran (11), Korea (21), Qatar (27), China (29), Australia (30), Chinese Taipei (32), Thailand (39), Pakistan (52) and Kazakhstan (58), according to Tehran Times.

The 21st Asian Senior Men’s Volleyball Championship will be held from Sept. 12 to 19 in Chiba, Japan, and the teams vie for two spots in next year’s FIVB Volleyball Men’s World Championship in Russia.

HJ/TT