Iran advances to Asian Volleyball Championship final

On Saturday, Behrouz Ataei’s team defeated China 3-1 (25-22, 25-22, 25-17) and advanced to the next round of competitions.

The final match will be held on Sunday, and the winner of the match between Japan and Chinese Taipei will be Iran's opponent.

The 21st Asian Senior Men’s Volleyball Championship is being held from Sept. 12 to 19 in Chiba, Japan, and the teams vie for two spots in next year’s FIVB Volleyball Men’s World Championship in Russia.

The top two teams of the tournament will qualify for the 2022 FIVB Volleyball Men's World Championship as the AVC representatives.

