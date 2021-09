The national men's volleyball team of Iran played against the Thai team on Monday as their second match in the 21st edition of the Asian Men's Volleyball Championship and defeated their easy rival in three straight sets (25-17; 25-12; 25-18.)

Iran had also beaten Hong Kong in three straight sets in their first match yesterday (Sunday).

The championships that are hosted by Japan started yesterday.

Iran are seeded against Pakistan, Thailand and Hong Kong in Group B.

