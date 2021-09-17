Arbaeen pilgrims advised to travel Iraq with valid visa

Iranian Ministry of Foreign Affairs stated that Arbaeen pilgrims can only leave for Iraq by air and with valid visas.

In reaction to the news about the visa waiver agreement between Iran and Iraq or the departure of Arbaeen pilgrims from the land borders, Iranian Ministry of Foreign Affairs reiterated that Arbaeen pilgrims can only leave for Iraq by air and with valid visas.

The visa waiver agreement between Iran and Iraq is going through legal and administrative procedures, and like any other agreement on how or when it will come into force, it requires future negotiations between the authorities of the two states, it added.

Referring to the Iraqi government's policy of closing land borders to the holy shrines, the statement further noted that the land borders between Iran and Iraq are closed, so pilgrims of Arbaeen can only leave by air with valid visas for pilgrimage.

In the end, Public Relations Department of Iranian Ministry of Foreign Affairs asked all Arbaeen pilgrims to pay due attention to the legal and criminal consequences of actions contrary to the agreements made between the two countries of Iran and Iraq in the field of visas.

