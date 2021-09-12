Ghalibaf calls on Iraqi PM to increase Iranian Arbaeen quota

The speaker of the Iranian Parliament Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf met with the visiting Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi and his accompanying delegation in Tehran on Sunday afternoon.

In the meeting, Ghalibaf said that "The deepening of relations between the two countries has an impact on regional issues, especially on the neighbors."

The Iranian parliament speaker added that "It has been proven to us that trans-regional countries never make decisions in the interests of Iran and Iraq, and that the two countries must resolve their cases by relying on their own capacities."

He said that the necessary grounds need to be laid that people who have been fully vaccinated and have no problems can attend the Arbaeen ceremony after observing health standards relating to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Ghalibaf further called on the Iraqi premier to agree with an increase in the number of allowed Iranian Arabaeen pilgrims to travel to Iraq.

