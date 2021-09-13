Iraq's visa waiver for Iranians specific for air travel only

Based on joint meetings held between visiting Iraqi Prime Minister and Iranian officials, it was decided that Iranians travelling to Iraq via air route will need no visa.

Iraj Masjedi Ambassador of the Islamic Republic of Iran to Iraq broke the news on Monday on the sidelines of visit of Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi to the shrine city of Mashhad, Khorasan Razavi province and reiterated that Iranian citizens who are currently travelling Iraq via air will not need a visa.

Currently, visa waivers for Iranian citizens travelling to Iraq will be limited to air travel, he said, adding that if coronavirus pandemic is contained well, waiving visa will be implemented on land travels as well, Iranian envoy stressed.

Elsewhere in his remarks, Masjedi pointed to the Iraqi prime minister’s visit to the Islamic Republic of Iran and said, “Expanding and developing cooperation in political, economic and cultural fields was the main aim behind visit of Iraqi prime minister and his accompanying delegation to the Islamic Republic of Iran.”

Iran's demands from sales of gas and electricity to Iraq and sending 60,000 Iranian pilgrims for Arbaeen rituals was the other issues raised in a joint meeting held between visiting Iraqi prime minister and senior officials of the country.

It should be noted that Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi arrived in Mashhad on Monday morning.

