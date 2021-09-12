FM spox:

Grossi to discuss usual technical interactions in Iran visit

Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman said that visit of the International Atomic Energy Agency’s Chief to Tehran is made within the framework of usual technical interactions between Iran and IAEA.

The Director-General of International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Rafael Grossi will arrive in Tehran on Saturday at the head of a high-ranking delegation and will hold talks with the newly-appointed Head of Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI) Mohammad Eslami on Sunday.

Leader congratulates authoritative return of 75th Naval Fleet

Congratulating the authoritative and honorable return of the 75th Naval Fleet of Army Navy from its mission in the Atlantic Ocean, Ayatollah Khamenei appreciated the commander and staff of the Army.

Defense min. ready to handover Fakhra vaccine to health min.

The director of the new Iranian-made Fakhra vaccine project said Saturday that the Ministry of Defense is ready to deliver the vaccine to the Ministry of Health to be used in the national vaccination campign.

Dr. Ahmad Karimi said that "Fakhra" vaccine has entered its third clinical trial phase after it received permission from the Iranian Food and Drug Administration (FDA) following its successful phased 1 and 2 of clinical trials.

Iranian film enters Chicago children film festival

"300 Per Night", which is a short film made in Iran written and directed by Mohsen Najafi Mehri, has been selected to vie at the 38th edition of the Chicago International Children's Film Festival.

Iran tops students chess online competitions in Indonesia

The second day of the online chess championship for Asian university students officially known as " 2021 Asian University Chess Championships" in the men's section ended with the Iranian team climbing to the top of the table of the virtual men's contest.

'Sussan Parvar' wins at Torino Underground Cinefest in Italy

Iranian actress 'Sussan Parvar' has won the Best Actress Award of the Torino Underground Cinefest in Italy.

'Parvar' received the award of the 8th Torino Underground Cinefest for her role in the Iranian film 'Botox' written and directed by Kaveh Mazaheri.

The synopsis of the 'Botox' reads, "Akram and Azar two sisters lie about the disappearance of their brother by telling everyone he has fled to Germany. In time this "lie" takes a life of its own and leads everyone to dark and mysterious places."

US sanctions Romanian bank over trading with Iran, Syria

The US Treasury announced that First Bank of Romania and JC Flowers agreed to pay OFAC $862,318 to settle violations of Iran and Syria Sanctions Programs.

A report by the Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC), which is a financial intelligence and enforcement agency of the US Treasury Department said that the Romanian First Bank has been fined $862,318.

According to the OFAC report, First Bank processed 98 transactions totaling $3.5 million through US banks on behalf of individuals and entities located in Iran and Syria.

'Bi Aban' to take part in Sao Paulo Intl. Film Festival

'Bi Aban' directed and written by Mehrdad Kouroshnia is to participate in the 45th São Paulo International Film Festival.

The São Paulo International Film Festival is a competitive festival with an emphasis on independent works. The festival features an international selection reflecting the diversity of contemporary filmmaking and revealing new talents.

MP:

Hands of terrorism sponsors in West Asia should be cut off

A member of the Iranian parliament said that Iran is at the forefront of fighting against terrorism and terrorism sponsors' hands must be cut off in the West Asian region.

“We attended Vienna Summit on Counter-Terrorism to announce that we are at the forefront of fighting against terrorism and we have offered great icons like martyr Qassem Soleimani,” Mojtaba Yousef wrote in a Twitter message on the anniversary of Ahwaz terrorist attack.

Iran to host PVAO Men’s Championship

Iran will host Paravolley Asia Oceana Sitting Volleyball Championship in late October-December.

The holding of competitions in Iran is approved by the Asian authorities, and in the coming days, the affiliated MoU will be signed by both parties.

Ahmad Vahidi appointed as head of country's Security Council

Ahmad Vahidi, the Iranian Minister of Interior was appointed as the Chairman of the country's Security Council.

Iranian president and head of the Supreme National Security Council Ebrahim Raeisi appointed Ahmad Vahidi, the Iranian Minister of Interior as the Chairman of the country's Security Council.

Iran hopes to join SCO as soon as possible: diplomat

Iranian envoy to Moscow Kazem Jalali has said that Iran hopes to become a member of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) as soon as possible.

Kazem Jalali, the Iranian ambassador to Russia, made the comments on the sidelines of the Caspian Media Forum on Friday.

"We hope that with the support of all countries, we will become a full-fledged member of this organization at an early date," the Iranian envoy told TASS.

Navy chief cmdr.:

Iran Navy aims at ensuring security of economy at seas

The Commander of Iranian Army's Navy said that ensuring security of country's economy in depth of seas is one of the most important missions of Navy Force of the Islamic Republic of Iran.

Rear Admiral Shahram Iran, the newly-appointed commander of Iran’s Army Navy, made the remarks on Sat. and stated that ensuring the security of Iran's economic lifeline in depths of seas is the main mission of Navy Force of the Islamic Republic of Iran.

Iran COVID-19 update: 16,654 news cases, 444 deaths

According to the Iranian Health Ministry, 16,654 new COVID-19 infections have been detected across the country and 444 people have lost their lives since Friday.

Iranian Ministry of Health and Medical Education announced the new figure, adding that 2,704 of the newly-detected patients have been hospitalized since yesterday.

50th shipment of COVID-19 vaccine arrives at IKIA

The 50th cargo of COVID-19 vaccine from the Sinopharm platform arrived at Imam Khomeini International Airport (IKIA) in the early hours of Sat.

The 50th batch of coronavirus vaccine, as provided through COVAX System, landed and was discharged at Imam Khomeini Airport City (IKAC) on Saturday morning.

Iran to spare no effort in realizing Afghan people will: MP

Spokesman for the Iranian Parliament National Security and Foreign Policy Commission said that Islamic Republic of Iran is seeking to materialize will of Afghan people.

Speaking on Saturday, Mahmoud Abbaszadeh Meshkini said that the Islamic Republic of Iran is very closely monitoring developments in Afghanistan.

