Iran-UAE FMs hold phone call to discuss bilateral relations

Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian held a phone conversation with his UAE counterpart to discuss bilateral relations between the two neighboring countries.

Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, the Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation of the United Arab Emirates made a phone call to Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian to offer his congratulations to the new top Iranian diplomat on his new post as the Iranian foreign minister.

Iran reports 26,821 new cases of COVID-19; 505 deaths

The Iranian health ministry said on Thursday that as many as 505 people lost their lives as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic while 26,821 more people were infected with the disease in the past 24 hours.

Meanwhile, the figures for today put the number of new cases at 26,821, bringing the total detected cases to 5,237,799.

Also, 4,481,814 Iranians have recovered from the disease or been discharged from the hospital, the statement added.

"Fakhra" vaccine to join Iran vaccination campaign

The Iranian defense minister said Thursday that "Fakhra" vaccines made by the Iranian armed forces have successfully passed their clinical trial phases and have gained the necessary permits to join the vaccination campaign.

Brigadier General Mohammad Reza Ashtiani, Minister of Defense and Armed Forces Logistics of Iran said during a visit to the Fakhra vaccine pharmaceutical company that the process of producing Fakhra vaccine successfully passed the clinical trial phases 1 and 2, and after obtaining the necessary permits from the Ministry of Health and Medical Education, the Fakhra vaccine phase 3 has started its clinical trial.

Iran, Qatar FMs discuss ties, Afghanistan in Tehran meeting

The Iranian foreign minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian held a meeting with visiting Qatar's foreign minister Sheikh Mohammad bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani in Tehran Thur. during which they discussed relations and the region.

During the meeting, the Qatari foreign minister conveyed the greeting and congratulations of high-ranking Qatari officials to the Iranian side and wished success to the new president and the new government of Iran, a statement by the Iranian Foreign Ministry said.

IRGC attacks terrorist bases in Iraq Kurdistan with drones

The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) targeted terrorist positions in northern Erbil in the Iraq Kurdistan region with artillery and drones.

The IRGC said in a statement on Thursday that the missile unit of the IRGC Aerospace, with the participation of the IRGC Ground Forces UAVs unit carried out a successful operation yesterday (Wednesday), and pounded the headquarters, a meeting of one of the evil and criminal groups and a training center belonging to the foreign-backed terrorists with 7 short-range missiles.

IAEA inspections beyond safeguards agreement stopped

The IAEA inspections of Iranian nuclear sites that were beyond safeguards agreement have stopped, the spokesman for the Iranian nuclear agency has said.

The IAEA inspections of Iranian nuclear sites that were beyond safeguards agreement have stopped, but safeguards inspections that are in accordance with the law are continuing, the spokesman for the Iranian nuclear organization (AEOI) Behrooz Kamalvandi on Thursday told an Iranian news outlet.

