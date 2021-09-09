President Raeisi:

Unconstructive approach at IAEA to disrupt negotiations

President Raeisi has held a phone call with Charles Michel, the President of the European Council during which he said that Iran wants to develop relations with European countries.

During the phone conversation on Wednesday afternoon, the Iranian President Ebrahim Raeisi told the President of the European Council Charles Michel, "The Islamic Republic of Iran intends to develop its relations with the European Union and European countries in areas of mutual interest."

Qatari FM due in Tehran to discuss bilateral ties

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs of Qatar will visit Islamic Republic of Iran on Thu. at the head of a high-ranking political delegation to discuss bilateral relations and issues of mutual interests.

In his visit, Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdul Rahman Al Thani Foreign Minister of Qatar is scheduled to meet and hold talks with his Iranian counterpart Hossein Amir-Abdollahian as well as other high-ranking Iranian officials.

Envoy says Iran has most transparent nuclear program

The Islamic Republic of Iran is the most transparent country in terms of fulfilling its nuclear obligations, according to Iran’s Envoy to Vienna-based International Organizations Kazem Gharibabadi.

Speaking to the Iranian IRINN TV on Wednesday afternoon, Kazem Gharibabadi, the Iranian Envoy to Vienna-based International Organizations, said that no one can demand that Iran fulfill its obligations under the nuclear deal, while the other parties do not respect their own share of commitments.

Police chief:

Borders to be equipped with modern electronic equipment

Police Chief Brigadier General Hossein Ashtari said that borders of the country will be equipped with the most modern electronic border guard equipment to monitor and control borders more precisely.

Speaking during his visit to the border shared between Islamic Republic of Iran and the Republic of Azerbaijan in Jolfa on Wed., Brigadier General Ashtari said that there is no security problem at borders of the country.

Law Enforcement Forces (Police) is cooperating with border guards of the country incessantly, offering security services round-the-clock in line with protecting borders of the country, he emphasized.

Iran, Iraq FMs discuss ties, region, recent Baghdad summit

Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian held a phone conversation with his Iraqi counterpart Fuad Hussein on Wednesday to discuss the latest developments in bilateral ties, the region, and the recent Baghdad summit.

In a telephone conversation, Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian touched upon the number of Iranian pilgrims, 30,000, which are allowed to visit Iraq for Arbaeen pilgrimage, and called for an increase in that number.

Leader appoints Ahmad Vahidi as armed forces dep. cmdr.

The Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei appointed the Interior Minister Brigadier General Ahmad Vahidi as Deputy Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces in Law Enforcement Affairs.

The Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei, who is the commander-in-chief of all armed forces of the Islamic Republic of Iran, appointed on Wednesday the newly-appointed Interior Minister Brigadier General Ahmad Vahidi as Deputy Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces for Law Enforcement Affairs.

Iran to host next meeting of Afghanistan neighbors: FM spox

Foreign Ministry Spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh has said after today's meeting of Afghanistan neighbors that the next round of the meeting will be hosted by Iran if Covid-19 allows.

The Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh made the remarks in an interview with IRIB in relation to earlier today's virtual meeting of the six neighboring countries of Afghanistan hosted by Pakistan.

Khatibzadeh said that at today's meeting, the foreign ministers of the attending countries expressed their views with Iran foreign minister Amir-Abdollahian also explaining the principled policy of the Islamic Republic of Iran.

Magnitude 4.5 quake jolts Iran-Iraq borders

A 4.5 magnitude earthquake at a depth of 9 km struck shared Iran-Iraq border areas in Qasr-e Shirin County in western Iranian Kermanshah province on Wednesday afternoon.

Preliminary reports suggest that the 4.5-magnitude quake on the scale of Richter struck at a depth of 9km in Qasr-e Shirin County in western Iranian Kermanshah province minutes ago.

Zolfaghari asks Iraq to further help with Arabeen precession

The head of Arbaeen Headquarters in Iran Hossein Zolfaghari has called on the Iraqi ambassador to Tehran to help the Iranian pilgrims with the costs during their trip to neighboring country for Arabeen procression.

Iranian Arbaeen Headquarters Chief Hossein Zolfaghari met with Nasir Abdulmohsen Abdullah, Iraqi Ambassador to the Islamic Republic of Iran, at the Interior Ministry in Tehran on Wednesday to coordinate efforts before sending 30,000 Iranian pilgrims to Iraq to attend the Arbaeen pilgrimage.

Salami urges for intensified public vaccination

The commander-in-chief of the IRGC ordered the IRGC commanders in the provinces across the country to make their utmost efforts to intensify vaccination and keep the vaccination centers 24/7 open.

Major General Hossein Salami, Commander-in-Chief of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps made the comments at a meeting to review the implementation process of the fifth stage of Martyr Haj Qasem Soleimani plan, which is a nationwide campaign against the Covid-19 pandemic, on Wednesday afternoon.

Tractor asks football fed. to delay match against Al-Nasr

Tractor S.C. has requested the Football Federation of Iran to postpone the match against Saudi Arabia’s Al-Nasr in the round of 16 of the 2021 AFC Champions League or agree with the withdrawal of the team.

The club has sent a formal letter to the federation, explaining the reason for their decision. It has been mentioned in the letter that of the total 18 players present in the list of the team for the Asian Champions League, three are injured and one cannot accompany the team due to suspension. Moreover, two players have been tested positive for the coronavirus, and another player has terminated his contract.

'Establishment of railway communication with Iran important'

During today’s Cabinet meeting, Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan said the establishment of railway communication with Iran is highly important for Armenia.

Pashinyan stated that while he was recently introducing the government’s action plan to the Parliament, he has recorded that the deepening or normalization of the relations with bordering countries will be one of the key directions of the government’s foreign policy, Armen Press reported.

'The Fabric' goes to DMZ Intl Documentary Film Festival

The short documentary "The Fabric" by Iman Behrouzi has managed to participate in the DMZ International Film Festival in South Korea.

Directed by Iman Behrouzi, the Iranian short documentary The Fabric has managed to enter the competition section of the DMZ International Documentary Film Festival in South Korea.

Iranian 'Kids' wins at Armenia's Fresco Film Festival

Iranian short film 'The Kids' won plaque of appreciation and award for the best message of family values of the Fresco International Film Festival in Armenia.

Directed by Amir Daryani and produced by Naeim Bakhtiar, in its first international presence succeeded in winning the award of the festival.

26,854 new cases of COVID-19, 538 deaths reported in Iran

The Iranian health ministry said on Wednesday that as many as 538 individuals lost their lives as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic while reporting 26,854 new infections with the disease in the past 24 hours.

The Iranian Health Ministry reported on Wednesday that the Covid-19 pandemic has claimed the lives of 538 Iranians in the past 24 hours since Tuesday, bringing the death toll since the pandemic began in February 2020 so far to 112,430 people.

Iran's exports to ASEAN increased 50% in 5 months

An official from the Trade Promotion Organization of Iran (TPOI) said that exports to the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) countries increased by 50 percent from March 21 to August 22, 2021.

According to Mohsen Rezaeipour, "In the said 5 months, Iran's exports to 10 ASEAN member countries rose 48 percent to $1.07 billion."

"The highest level of exports went to Thailand, with $266.3 million, registering an increase of 88% in value compared to the same period last year," he said, "Among the most important Iranian export items to Thailand were iron ingots, steel sections, bitumen, and Vaseline."

MA/