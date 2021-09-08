FM says Iran to keep borders with Afghanistan open to help

Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian held a phone conversation with former Afghanistan President Hamid Karzai on Tuesday.

In the telephone conversation, the Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian emphasized "the principled policy of the Islamic Republic of Iran based on dialogue between all groups to form an inclusive government in Afghanistan that represents the ethnic and demographic mixture of the country."

He added, "Afghanistan can only achieve lasting peace this way."

Envoy says 4th round of Iran-Saudi Arabia talks to be held

The Iranian Ambassador to Iraq Iraj Masjedi has said that the 4th round of Iran-Saudi Arabia talks will be held while giving no certain time and place for the talks.

Iraj Masjedi made the remarks in an interview with the Iraqi Al-Sharqiya TV during which he said that Iran seeks friendly and brotherly relations with Saudi Arabia in all political, economic and cultural fields.

Masjedi said there have been three rounds of negotiations between Iran and Saudi Arabia with no certain results yet.

US hindered Iran’s initiative for intra-Afghan talks: MP

A member of the Iranian Parliament’s presiding board says the US put pressure on Afghanistan to hamper intra-Afghan talks in Tehran.

Speaking to reporters on Tuesday, the spokesman of the presiding board of the Iranian Parliament Seyyed Nezam Al-Din Mousavi pointed to the closed session of the Parliament that was held this morning to discuss the situation in Afghanistan. IRGC Quds Force Commander Brigadier General Ghaani also attended the meeting, briefing lawmakers on the Afghan issue.

Afghanistan Analyst to MNA:

Iran, Afghanistan ties depend on Taliban’s approach to power

The future of Iran and Afghanistan relations depends on the Taliban's approach, whether it seeks monopoly or distribution of power by forming an inclusive government, an expert on Afghan affairs said in an interview with MNA.

After the capture of Kabul by the Taliban, the group’s rise to power and the end of the 20-year US war in Afghanistan, there are now questions about the future of Afghanistan and the region, the government structure to be formed by the Taliban, the group's ideological positions, Afghanistan’s relations with Iran and other regional countries, a resurgence of the country's shattered economy and Iran’s possible role in rebuilding Afghanistan.

Cmdr. hails successful naval mission in Atlantic

Referring to the completion of the mission of the 75th Naval Fleet, Army's Navy Commander Rear Admiral Shahram Irani said that the successful Naval Fleet mission shows Iran's authority and capabilities.

Speaking in a press conference on Tuesday morning, Rear Admiral Shahram Irani said, "The largest historical military event in the sea field was completed by Iran Navy with the deploying a fleet consisting of the locally manufactured 'Sahand' destroyer and the Makran support ship."

IRGC Quds Force cmdr.:

Iran trying to exclude militarism as solution for Afghanistan

According to a member of the Iranian Parliament, the IRGC Quds Force commander said a closed Parliament session that Iran is trying that the resolve of the Afghan issue not to be through war.

In an interview with Mehr News Agency, MP Ahmad Alireza Beigi explained the closed session of the Parliament which was held in the presence of the IRGC Quds Force commander Esmail Ghaani on Tuesday morning on the latest developments in neighboring Afghanistan.

Total imported COVID-19 vaccine exceeds 41mn doses: IRICA

Deputy President of the Islamic Republic of Iran Customs Administration (IRICA) for Technical Affairs put the total doses of coronavirus, COVID-19, vaccines imported into the country at over 41 million.

Mehrdad Jamal Arvanaghi broke the news on Tue. and reiterated that more than 41 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine have so far been imported into the country since the outbreak within the framework of 47 shipments.

Health minister predicts end of pandemic in Iran in winter

The newly appointed Iranian Minister of Health Bahram Einollahi has said that the general vaccination of the Iranian population will finish in the middle of winter.

"The Fajr decade, God willing, will be the end of the coronavirus pandemic in the country, and by the Fajr decade, both doses of Covid-19 vaccines and booster doses will be injected," the Health Minister Ainullahi said on Tuesday on a visit to the Baqiyatallah University of Medical Sciences in Tehran.

'Song Sparrow' wins best award at Italian festival

Iranian short animation 'Song Sparrow' has managed to win the best award at the Italian Andaras Film Festival.

Iranian short animation 'Song Sparrow' directed by Farzaneh Omidvarnia won an award for the best animation at the Italian Andaras Film Festival.

FM Amir-Abdollahian holds meeting with energy minister

At the joint meeting of the Ministers of Foreign Affairs and Energy, the proposals of the agencies regarding the President's participation in the Shanghai Summit and the bilateral visit to Tajikistan were discussed.

The joint meeting of Hossein Amir-Abdollahian and Ali Akbar Mehrabian, Ministers of Foreign Affairs and Energy, as Chairman of the Iran-Tajikistan Joint Commission, as well as other relevant government agencies and the Iranian Chamber of Commerce, was held on Tuesday morning at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Tehran.

Iran-Brazil trade relation increasing

Secretary-General of the Iran-Brazil Joint Chamber of Commerce said that the relations between the two countries are expanding and exports to this country can be increased.

"The ties between the two countries are expanding and according to the advantages of Iran and the needs of Brazil, exports to this country can be increased," said Farhad Taherian, Secretary-General of the Iran-Brazil Joint Chamber.

27,138 new cases of COVID-19, 635 deaths reported in Iran

The Iranian health ministry said on Tuesday that as many as 635 lost their lives after contracting the Covid-19 pandemic while reporting 27,138 new cases of infections with the disease in the past 24 hours.

The Iranian Health Ministry reported on Tuesday that the Covid-19 pandemic has claimed the lives of 635 Iranians in the past 24 hours since Monday, bringing the death toll since the pandemic began in February 2020 so far to 111,892 people.

'Below 3625’ goes to Roma Creative Contest

The Iranian short film 'Below 3625’ produced and directed by Hossein Babaeian, will participate in an Italian festival.

In its first international presence, 'Below 3625', will be screened at the Roma Creative Contest International Film Festival in Italy.

Vaccine one of top priorities of Iranian Foreign Ministry

The provision of the corona vaccine is one of the top priorities of the Iranian Foreign Ministry, the Iranian Foreign Minister said, inviting private sectors to cooperate in this field.

The first meeting of the Iranian Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Iran Chamber of Commerce, Industries, Mines & Agriculture was held with the presence of Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian.

MA/