Iran FM stresses Afghan inclusive gov. in UNGA meeting

The Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian said at a virtual meeting of the UN General Assembly on Monday that Iran will continue its contacts with all Afghan parties.

Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian told a virtual meeting of UNGA on the humanitarian situation in Afghanistan that the current situation in Afghanistan was the result of a US approach to the country.

US not to present a resolution at IAEA BoG meeting: FM spox

A spokesman for the US Secretary of State said on Monday that the US administration does not intend to present an anti-Iran resolution in this week's meeting of the IAEA Board of Governors.

The spokesman for the US Secretary of State Ned Price officially announced Monday that his country has no plans to present a resolution against Iran at this week's meeting of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Board of Governors.

Iran, UK FMs discuss Vienna talks, ties, Afghanistan

The Iranian foreign minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian held a phone conversation with the UK foreign secretary Dominic Raab on Monday during which they discussed various issues in Tehran-London bilateral relations.

The Iranian foreign minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian held a phone conversation with the UK foreign secretary Dominic Raab on Monday afternoon.

Iran Army overhauls F-27 plane

Experts and technical staff at Mehrabad’s Shahid Lashkari Air Force Base have overhauled an F-27 plane.

Second Brigadier General Bahman Bahmard said that experts and technical staff of Mehrabad’s Shahid Lashkari Air Force Base have overhauled an F-27 airliner.

Khatibzadeh:

President Raeisi to travel Tajikistan to attend SCO summit

A spokesman with the Foreign Ministry announced that Iranian President Ebrahim Raeisi will travel to Tajikistan to attend the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) summit.

Speaking in his weekly press conference, Foreign Ministry Spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh answered questions on a wide range of topics.

Iran has always stood by Pakistan in difficult times: Alvi

While appreciating unsparing support of Tehran for Islamabad, President of Pakistan Arif Alvi said that Islamic Republic of Iran has always stood by Pakistani government in difficult times and conditions.

Arif Alvi President of Pakistan made the remarks on Monday in a speech at a joint meeting of lawmakers at National and Senate Assembly held on the occasion of start of fourth parliamentary year in Islamabad, he praised Islamic Republic of Iran as a friend country of Pakistan at all times.

Four Iranian films compete at Turkish filmfest

Three Iranian short films, along with Asghar Farhadi's "A Hero", will vie against films from other countries at 28th International Adana Golden Boll Film Festival in Turkey.

Short films “Left Handed” by Nasrin Mohammadpur, "Day Break" directed by Vahid Nikkhah Azad and "The Turning" directed by Moshir Asa'adi will compete in the 28th edition of the Adana International Film Festival in Turkey.

Germany hopes Iran to return to Vienna talks soon

Without mentioning the Western countries' inaction in living up to their commitments under JCPOA, Spokeswoman for German Foreign Ministry called on Iran to return to Vienna talks.

German Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman on Monday expressed hope that Iran would return to the Vienna talks soon for reviving Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA).

Iran thrash Thailand in Asian Men's Volleyball Championship

The Iranian national men's volleyball team gained a decisive victory against Thailand in Asian Men's Volleyball Championship.

The national men's volleyball team of Iran played against the Thai team on Monday as their second match in the 21st edition of the Asian Men's Volleyball Championship and defeated their easy rival in three straight sets (25-17; 25-12; 25-18.)

COVID-19 death toll mounts to 114,759 in Iran

Some 448 more Iranians died of coronavirus over the past 24 hours and 4,597,215 people out of a total of 5,318,327 infected with the coronavirus have survived and recovered, according to Health Ministry.

In a statement on Monday, the Iranian Health Ministry announced that 22,541 new infected cases have been detected since yesterday, increasing the total number of infections in Iran to 5,318,327.

Iran’s steel exports hit 88% growth in five months: IMIDRO

Iranian Mines & Mining Industries Development and Renovation Organization (IMIDRO) reported that exports of steel products and steel ingot in first five months of current year registered an 88 and 39 percent hike respectively.

According to the report, 3,079,000 tons of various types of steel ingot including slab, bloom and billet was exported from Iran to other countries in the first five months of the current Iranian calendar year (from March 21 to August 21).

MA//