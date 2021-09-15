Gharibabadi:

IAEA inspectors have come up with new nuclear regulations

Iran’s Permanent Ambassador to the Vienna-based International Organizations said that inspectors of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) have come up with the new rules and regulations of nuclear installations.

In a tweet on Tue., Kazem Gharibabadi Permanent Ambassador of Iran in International Organizations in Vienna wrote, “Security measures at the nuclear facilities in Iran are, reasonably, tightened.”

Iran's Persepolis advance to quarterfinals of 2021 ACL

Iran’s Perspolis football team narrowly defeated Tajikistan's Istiklol team in the round of 16 of the 2021 AFC Champions League on Tuesday.

The late goal by Mehdi Torabi in the 90th minute gave Iran's Perspolis the ticket to advance from he round of 16 of the 2021 AFC Champions League to the quarte-finals.

Iran to purchase new airplanes

The Chairman of the Civil Commission of the Iranian Parliament informed on Tues. that the country is to buy new airplanes.

According to Mohammad Reza Rezaei Kouchi, the private sector is going to buy the planes, and the banks are going to provide the required facilities for it.

With reconciliation in the air at the Vienna talks to reinvigorate the 2015 nuclear agreement, Iran Air has been trying to press Boeing to revive a large order signed in 2016.

Raeisi to Putin:

Iran seeks deepening relations with Russia in all fields

The Russian president Vladimir Putin made a phone call to the Iranian counterpart Raeisi on Tuesday, during which the Russian leader called for coordination between the two presidents to meet as soon as possible.

During the phone conversation, the Russian president called for coordination between the two presidents to hold a meeting at the earliest opportunity.

Raiesi to meet Putin in SCO summit in Tajikistan

Iranian President Ebrahim Raeisi will meet with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin on the sidelines of the Shanghai Summit in Tajikistan.

Leaders of 12 countries in the region, including Iranian President Ebrahim Raeisi will travel to the Tajik capital of Dushanbe to attend the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) summit that is slated to hold on September 16-17.

"Eastwood" finds way to Warsaw International Film Festival

"Eastwood" directed by Alireza Rasoolinejad will be screened at the 37th Warsaw International Film Festival in Poland.

37th Warsaw International Film Festival will be held from October 8 to 17, 2021 both online and in person.

The Iranian documentary "Eastwood" directed by Alireza Rasoolinejad will be screened in the free spirit section of the festival.

AEOI chief to brief MPs on Grossi's trip to Tehran

Head of Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI) Mohammad Eslami will attend the Parliament on Wed. to brief the MPs on the recent trip of IAEA's Grossi to Tehran

The National Security and Foreign Policy Commission of the Parliament will hold a session tomorrow to review the details of the recent visit of the Director-General of the International Atomic Energy Agency to Iran where Eslami will take part in.

Iran becomes champion of powerlifting tournament in Armenia

Iranian powerlifting team has become the champions of the international tournament in Armenia after winning 8 gold medals.

An international powerlifting tournament was held in Armenia with the participation of athletes from Iran, Armenia, Russia, and Georgia.

'Ballad of a White Cow' to vie at Zurich Film Festival

ranian film 'Ballad of a White Cow' directed by Maryam Moghadam and Behtash Sanaeeha will be screened at the competition section of the 17th edition of the Zurich Film Festival in Switzerland.

The synopsis of 'Ballad of a White Cow' read, "Mina's life is turned upside down when she learns that her husband was innocent of the crime for which he was executed, so she starts a silent battle against a cynical system for her own and her daughter's sake."

Virtual Archaeology symposium to be held by RICHT, DAI Tehran

A virtual symposium will be held under the title of "Working on Stones in the Achaemenid Empire" in collaboration with the German Archaeological Institute and the Iranian Research Institute of Cultural Heritage & Tourism.

Iran Navy able to build combat units at highest tech. level

Army's Navy Commander Rear Admiral Shahram Irani said the body is able to build combat units at the highest level of technology.

The commander said that Iran's naval authority is the result of years of planning and effort by individual members of the Navy.

‘Spring in Autumn’ wins at Spanish film festival

The Iranian short film 'Spring in Autumn' directed by Ghasideh Golmakani, won the Best Film award at the Ahora es Corto International Short Film Festival in Spain.

Filmed in Russia and Iran, 'Spring in Autumn' tells the story of an Iranian woman who leaves her husband and travels to Russia. Memories of her world cup trip come up, as well as a secret.

Khatam-al Anbiya Cmdr. calls for producing advanced weapons

The commander of the Khatam-al Anbiya Central Headquarters called for developing defense and offensive capabilities and producing advanced weapons to confront the enemy.

Major General Gholam Ali Rashid, the commander of the Khatam-al Anbiya Central Headquarters met and held talks with Brigadier General Mohammad Reza Ashtiani, Minister of Defense and Armed Forces Logistics of Iran.

COVID-19 claims over 115,000 lives across Iran

The coronavirus has infected 22,329 people and claimed 408 lives in Iran in the past 24 hours, according to the Iranian Health Ministry.

The Health Ministry issued a statement on Tuesday, saying that 22,329 new cases were identified over the past 24 hours, bringing the country’s total number of identified cases to 5,340,656.

