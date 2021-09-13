Shamkhani calls on Iraq PM to expel terrorist groups from KRG

The top Iranian security official has called on the visiting Iraqi prime minister to expel the terrorist groups from the Iraqi Kurdistan region.

Rear Admiral Ali Shamkhani, Secretary of the Supreme National Security Council (SNSC) of Iran met with visiting Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi in Tehran on Sunday.

Russia calls for earliest resumption of Vienna talks

Russian Permanent Representative to the International Organizations in Vienna said it is hoped that Vienna talks would resume soon.

In a tweet on Sunday, Mikhail Ulyanov Russia’s Permanent Envoy to Vienna-based International Organizations wrote, “Pleased to note that on these points, Russia and #EU are like-minded. We welcome the results of Mr. Grossi’s visit to #Tehran.”

Iran, Iraq agree on many issues, incl. visa waiver, railway

Referring to his meeting with the Iraqi prime minister, Iranian President Raeisi announced the visa waiver for the citizens of the two countries, as well as the will of the two countries to develop the railway corridor.

"We are very pleased with the presence of the high-ranking delegation of the friendly and brotherly country of Iraq in our country and thank God, the relations between the two countries in the political, economic and cultural fields are very good, but they can be further developed," said Iranian President Ebrahim Raeisi in his press conference with Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi on Sunday.

Dimensions of IAEA chief's trip to Tehran

The current visit of the IAEA chief to Tehran took place before the next meeting of the IAEA Board of Governors, and it seems that speculations of the Western media about the agenda of Grossi's visit to Iran are not true.

IAEA chief Rafael Grossi arrived in Tehran last night to meet with Eslami and to discuss issues between Iran and the IAEA.

Eslami calls meeting with IAEA chief 'constructive'

Following his meeting with the IAEA chief in Tehran, Head of the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI) Mohammad Eslami called the negotiations 'constructive'.

The meeting between the Director-General of the International Atomic Energy Agency and the President of the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran finished and the two sides issued a joint statement after the meeting.

Iran envoy to IAEA:

AEOI, IAEA reaffirmed spirit of cooperation, mutual trust

The Iranian envoy to the IAEA has said about the IAEA chief visit to Iran that during the meeting the heads of the Iranian and international nuclear agencies, they "recalled and reaffirmed spirit of cooperation, mutual trust."

"Joint Statement by the Head of AEOI and IAEA DG: the parties recalled and reaffirmed the spirit of cooperation and mutual trust and its continuation and emphasized on the necessity of addressing the relevant issues in a constructive atmosphere and exclusively in a technical manner," Kazem Gharibabadi, Iran’s representative to the international organizations in Vienna wrote in several posts on his Twitter account after the Sunday visit of the IAEA director general Rafael Grossi to Tehran and meeting with the head of the Iranian nuclear agency (AEOI) Mohammad Eslami.

Ghalibaf calls on Iraqi PM to increase Iranian Arbaeen quota

The speaker of the Iranian Parliament Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf has asked the visiting Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi to agree with an increase in the number of allowed Iranian Arabaeen pilgrims to travel to Iraq.

The speaker of the Iranian Parliament Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf met with the visiting Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi and his accompanying delegation in Tehran on Sunday afternoon.

Hassanzadeh to be among top 10 goalscorers in FIFA history

Iran captain Aliasghar Hassanzadeh can reach the milestone in his quest to be among the top 10 goalscorers in the history of the FIFA Futsal World Cups.

Hassanzadeh, 33, has represented Iran 297 times since 2005 and will participate in the FIFA Futsal World Cup for the fourth time, the Tehran Times reported.

'Haboob' to vie at CineEco 2021 in Portugal

Iranian animation ‘Haboob’ will take part in the CineEco’2021– 27th International Festival of Environmental Cinema of Serra da Estrela in Portugal.

Directed by Mahsa Samani, 'Haboob' tells the story of a man and his daughter, who are accustomed to living in harmony and peace with nature, but some disruptions change their lovely little life.

N. Korea FM calls for expanding ties with Iran in message

The foreign minister of the Democratic People's Republic of Korea has sent a message to Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian to congratulate him on his appointment and start of work as Iran FM.

According to a statement by the Iranian Foreign Ministry on Sunday, Ri Son-gwon, foreign minister of the Democratic People's Republic of Korea sent a message to Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian to congratulate him on winning the vote of confidence from the Iranian parliament and start of work as Iran FM.

Al-Kadhimi:

Iraq seeks strengthening relations with neighboring countries

"My people in Iraq want to strengthen relations with all their neighbors," the Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa Kadhimi said on Sunday in a joint conference with the president of Iran in Tehran.

Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa Kadhimi and President Ebrahim Raeisi held a joint press conference in Tehran on Sunday after their earlier today's meeting.

Pres. Raeisi interested in launching Cultural Deputy in admin

Head of Islamic Development Organization (IDO) said that Iranian President Seyyed Ebrahim Raeisi is interested in setting up a ‘Cultural Deputy Office’ in the 13th government.

In a meeting held between Secretary of Supreme Council of the Cultural Revolution Saeed-Reza Ameli and Head of Islamic Development Organization Hojjatoleslam Mohammad Qomi at the venue of Supreme Council of the Cultural Revolution on Sun., it was stated that Iranian President Seyyed Ebrahim Raeisi is keen on establishing a "Cultural Deputy Office" in order to reengineer the cultural governance model of the country.

20 Iranian start-ups to embark for GITEX

Twenty Iranian start will embark for Dubai to take part in GITEX Future Stars 2021.

In order to develop the market of the Iranian knowledge-based companies, the Innovation and Prosperity Fund has put support for the presence of Iranian Knowledge-based firms at international exhibitions.

Police bust over 2 tons of illicit drugs in Tehran

Tehran Police Chief Brigadier General Hossein Rahimi announced the confiscation of over 2 tons of narcotics in the Iranian capital.

General Hossein Rahimi said that during the operation, police forces have managed to seize 2,004 kg of narcotics and arrest members of four drug trafficking gangs and 80 smugglers.

Iran COVID-19 update: 20,219 news cases, 487 deaths

According to the Iranian Health Ministry, 20,219 new COVID-19 infections have been detected across the country and 487 people have lost their lives since Saturday.

Iranian Ministry of Health and Medical Education announced the new figure, adding that 2,747 of the newly-detected patients have been hospitalized since yesterday.

Iran ranks 3rd after Germany, France in vaccination jab

Islamic Republic of Iran stood at 3rd place after Germany and France in comparison with more than one million weekly coronavirus vaccine injections in European countries.

According to the report, the highest weekly and daily injections in Germany were recorded at 6,075,000 and 75,870 doses respectively.

Also, France stood at the second place in terms of COVID-19 vaccination jab in weekly and daily injection of 4,777,000 and 680,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccine respectively.

