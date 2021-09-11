Russia not to accept any change in JCPOA: Lavrov

Addressing his Iranian counterpart, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said that Moscow, like Tehran, does not accept any change in the JCPOA and demands full implementation of the agreement.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov held a telephone conversation with his Iranian counterpart Hossein Amir-Abdollahian on Thursday.

During the phone conversation, Amir-Abdollahian and Lavrov discussed regional developments and initiatives related to Afghanistan, as well as the Iran nuclear deal known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, JCPOA.

Parties to Vienna Talks should consider Iranians' interests: FM

In his phone call with United Nations Secretary-General, the Iranian Foreign Minister said that the negotiating parties should come to Vienna with a realistic understanding and pay serious attention to the Iranians' rights.

United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres has congratulated Iran’s Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian on his appointment as the Islamic Republic’s top diplomat.

In a telephone conversation, Guterres described Iran as a very influential country among the members of the United Nations, saying that he expects close cooperation with the Iranian president and foreign minister.

Iran eyes 3.5 mbd refining capacity by 2026

Iranian Oil Minister Javad Owji said plans are underway to bring the country’s refining capacity to 3.5 million barrels per day from currently 2.2 mbd within the next 4 to 5 years.

Speaking to reporters following a visit to Tehran Refinery on Friday, Owji said, "According to the defined schedule for existing refineries and new refineries, in the next four to five years, the capacity of the country's refineries will increase one and a half times."

COVID-19 claims other 445 lives in past 24 hours in Iran

The Iranian Health Ministry has confirmed 21,114 COVID-19 new infections and 445 deaths due to the disease in the past 24 hours.

In a statement on Friday, the Iranian Health Ministry put the death toll from the novel coronavirus in Iran at 113,380, saying the disease has taken the lives of 445 patients over the past 24 hours.

Gov't duty to serve people, esp. in less privileged regions: Raeisi

Iranian President said that the duty of the government is to serve all Iranian people, especially in the less privileged regions in the country.

Speaking on Friday morning upon arrival in Tabas city in South Khorasan province as in his third provincial trip, Iranian President Ebrahim Raeisi stated that the trip to different provinces is done away from the usual formalities, adding, "Mines are one of the valuable resources of this province that if activated, the problem of employment, the problem of production and production prosperity, and economic problems will be solved."

Iraqi PM reportedly to visit Iran on Sunday

Media sources reported that Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi will travel to Tehran next week.

Middle East News reports that Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi will visit Iran next week at the head of a high-ranking delegation.

Mustafa Al-Kadhimi will travel to Tehran on Sunday, Middle East News quoted an informed source at the Iraqi Foreign Ministry as saying.

War crimes in Afghanistan should not go unpunished

Iran UN envoy says that war crimes committed by foreign forces in Afghanistan should not go unpunished, adding that Iran will not recognize any government that take power by force.

Iran's permanent envoy to the United Nations Majid Takht-Ravanchi said before a UN Security Council meeting on Afghanistan that "Afghanistan is going through a critical period. Hundreds of thousands have fled the country; Nearly 600,000 others have been displaced; Basic food is running out and 18.4 million people are in need of humanitarian assistance."

Iran warns of any unconstructive action by IAEA

Iran’s ambassador to the Vienna-based international organizations warned of unconstructive action by the IAEA, saying that any counterproductive action disrupts the negotiation process.

Kazem Gharibabadi in a tweet on late Thursday wrote, "@iaeaorg cannot disassociate itself from the destiny of the JCPOA.

"Any counterproductive action disrupts the negotiation process," he added, saying, "Of course, I hope that wisdom prevails in the BoG next week: cooperation for cooperation, goodwill for goodwill and action for action."

Iran condemns Arab Quartet Committee statement

Condemning the statement of the Arab League Quartet Committee, the Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman urged them to focus on the crimes of the Zionists instead of making worthless statements.

Saeed Khatibzadeh on Friday reacted to the recent statement of the self-proclaimed Arab Quartet Committee.

Condemning the ridiculous accusations made in the statement of the self-proclaimed Arab Quartet Committee, Khatibzadeh called the issuance of such statements a sign of a lack of understanding of the regional developments and the General conditions governing the relations between the Islamic Republic of Iran and the Arab world.

Russia to vote against any anti-Iranian resolution at BoG

Emphasizing Moscow's opposition to any possible anti-Iranian resolution at the IAEA Board of Governors, the Russian senior diplomat said that there is no need for such a detrimental resolution.

In reaction to some comments that the United States and the European Troika are trying to persuade Russia to abstain from voting on a possible anti-Iranian resolution in the Board of Governors, the Russian Permanent Representative to the International Organizations in Vienna Mikhail Ulyanov in a tweet on Friday wrote, " There should be no illusion. If a draft resolution on #Iran is tabled in the #IAEA Board of Governors Russia will vote against."

'Iran reserves right to respond Zionist regime'

In reaction to the recent remarks of the Zionist regime's Foreign Minister, the Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman said that Iran reserves the right to respond.

In a tweet on Friday evening, Saeed Khatibzadeh wrote, "Outlaw Israeli regime—sitting on illicit nukes & refusing to join NPT—again threatens NPT member Iran; a nation w world's most inspected nuclear program."

"The West's darling is a habitual extorter. But the world has woken up to its destabilizing nature," he added. "Iran reserves the right to respond."

