Yemeni forces seize strategic area in Ma'rib province

Clashes have been intensified between Yemeni army forces and popular committees, on the one side and forces affiliated with Saudi-led coalition and al-Qaeda elements in northwestern Ma'rib province, located in the northeast of Yemen's capital, Sana'a.

Local sources reported that Yemeni forces managed to take full control of the key and strategic area of "Wadi Nakhla", in the north of Ma'rib after the heavy battles.

Sana’a forces have taken full control of “Wadi Nakhla” after heavy clashes with Saudi-led coalition forces and al-Qaeda elements, despite the coalition's extensive air support for its forces, the sources said.

After taking control of “Wadi Nakhla”, Yemeni army forces and popular committees strenghtened their positions in and around the area to be ready to repel any possible attack by the Saudi aggressing coalition to retake the area.

Forces of Yemen's National Salvation Government, based in Sana’a, have taken full control of a significant area in two provinces of Ma'rib and Al-Bayda in recent months.

