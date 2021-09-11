Iran Navy aims at ensuring security of economy at seas

Rear Admiral Shahram Iran, the newly-appointed commander of Iran’s Army Navy, made the remarks on Sat. and stated that ensuring the security of Iran's economic lifeline in depths of seas is the main mission of Navy Force of the Islamic Republic of Iran.

Islamic Republic of Iran is the only country in the region that conducts this important mission independently in the face of threats and sanctions imposed against the country, he emphasized.

Regarding the dispatching Iranian vessels to the international waters, he pointed out that ensuring the economic lifeline of the Islamic Republic of Iran in the depth of seas has been the most important mission of Iran’s Army Navy since eight years of Sacred Defense (Iraqi imposed war against Iran) and this mission will be continued strongly in future.

More than 90 percent of Iran’s trade is done via sea, he added.

