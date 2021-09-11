  1. Politics
Navy chief cmdr.:

Iran Navy aims at ensuring security of economy at seas

TEHRAN, Sep. 11 (MNA) – The Commander of Iranian Army's Navy said that ensuring security of country's economy in depth of seas is one of the most important missions of Navy Force of the Islamic Republic of Iran.

Rear Admiral Shahram Iran, the newly-appointed commander of Iran’s Army Navy, made the remarks on Sat. and stated that ensuring the security of Iran's economic lifeline in depths of seas is the main mission of Navy Force of the Islamic Republic of Iran.

Islamic Republic of Iran is the only country in the region that conducts this important mission independently in the face of threats and sanctions imposed against the country, he emphasized.

Regarding the dispatching Iranian vessels to the international waters, he pointed out that ensuring the economic lifeline of the Islamic Republic of Iran in the depth of seas has been the most important mission of Iran’s Army Navy since eight years of Sacred Defense (Iraqi imposed war against Iran) and this mission will be continued strongly in future.

More than 90 percent of Iran’s trade is done via sea, he added.

