Iran’s Navy eyes constructing new destroyers: Cmdr.

Rear Admiral Shahram Irani stated that the process of building and modernizing destroyer in Navy Force and defense industries of the country is going ahead, adding, "The country has attained self-sufficiency in the field of construction of destroyer in accordance with its operational requirements.”

Regarding the presence of the naval fleet of the country in strategic waters of the world including the Atlantic Ocean, the Navy commander said, “Iran’s Navy Force can be present in any part of the world using sea with utmost power and might.”

Stating that the presence of navy fleets of the country shows self-confidence, self-reliance and resistance against oppressive sanctions imposed against the country, Commander of Iran’s Navy Force stated that Army’s navy fleet showcases the high capability and authority of Iran in the international arena and are the harbinger of peace, security and friendship.

