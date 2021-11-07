Army's major military exercise kicks off in S Iran (+VIDEO)

The main stages of the ‘Zolfaghar 1400’ joint exercise began with the presence of infantry, armored and mechanized units of the Army Ground Forces, Air Defense Forces defense systems, and naval surface vessels with the support of Army Air Force fighters and UAVs in the general area of Makran Coast.

Monitoring of the country's airspace and the general training area in the southern part of the country by the Air Defense Forces of the Islamic Republic of Iran, as well as combating hostile targets are among the targets of the ‘Zolfaghar 1400’ joint exercise, said the spokesperson of the exercise Rear Admiral Mahmoud Mousavi.

Army's pilots and drones will aslo carry out air patrol during the drills, he added.

According to the spokesman, the ‘Zolfaghar 1400’ joint exercise conveys the message of establishing peace and friendship to the countries of the region by relying on their own capabilities as history has shown that other trans-regional countries have been belligerent and insecure actors and have brought nothing but insecurity, war and occupation to the West Asian region.

