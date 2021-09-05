  1. Politics
Admiral Khanzadi appointed as Iran Army chief's assistant

TEHRAN, Sep. 05 (MNA) – Rear Admiral Hossein Khanzadi was appointed as the assistant of the Commander-in-Chief of the Iran Army for strategic affairs by Commander-in-Chief of the Iranian Armed Forces.

Rear Admiral Hossein Khanzadi was appointed as the assistant of the Commander-in-Chief of the Iran Army for strategic affairs.

The appointment came at the suggestion of Sayyed Abdolrahim Mousavi commander-in-Chief of the Islamic Republic of Iran Army and it was approved by Commander-in-Chief of the Iranian Armed Forces, Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei.

Previously, Admiral Khanzadi served as the Navy Commander of the Navy. On August 17 by the  Leader of the Islamic Revolution appointed Rear Admiral Shahram Irani as the Army's Navy Commander.

