Iran passed through 3 oceans by 'Sahand' destroyer: cmdr.

"Our constant presence in the oceans has prevented the enemies from making any disruption to our economic path; Even maritime terrorism has been foiled," he said referring to Iran's capability in securing its maritime commercial routes.

"We are proud to announce that, as an independent country, we have been able to ensure the security of our communication routes in international waters, and that our vessels are commuting in international waters with no problems," he added.

"Today, the Indian Ocean is a normal and daily mission for us, and we will definitely commute in any direction that is necessary," he noted.

The Iranian commander also described that Iran is also able to technically support its vessels in the long routes.

The largest historical military event in the sea field was completed by Iran Navy with the deploying a fleet consisting of the locally manufactured 'Sahand' destroyer and the Makran support ship.

The fleet was able to complete its mission by crossing the three Indian oceans, the South Atlantic and the North Atlantic, and traveling about 45,000 kilometers across the oceans, and returning to Iran.

