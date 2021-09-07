Cmdr. hails successful naval mission in Atlantic

Speaking in a press conference on Tuesday morning, Rear Admiral Shahram Irani said, "The largest historical military event in the sea field was completed by Iran Navy with the deploying a fleet consisting of the locally manufactured 'Sahand' destroyer and the Makran support ship."

"The fleet was able to complete its mission by crossing the three Indian oceans, the South Atlantic and the North Atlantic, and traveling about 45,000 kilometers across the oceans and returning to Iran," he added.

Stating that this mission is a sign of self-confidence and authority in the global arena, Irani said, "Talking about 'Sahand' destroyer shows self-confidence, maintenance, construction, modernization and benefiting from the most up-to-date scientific capabilities."

He went on to say," This important and strategic mission shows Iran's capability and authority. Iran has always been a country that invited all the regional countries to peace and friendship."

Referring to the country's progress in the shadow of international sanctions and pressure, the commander noted, "Although sanctions and all-out pressure were put on the country and the defense industry, we were able to neutralize the sanctions by relying on our domestic strength."

He considered it very important to carry out the mission in the waters of the Atlantic Ocean, saying, "The passage of the fleet of the army of the Islamic Republic of Iran in the waters in which the arrogant powers are present and the success of this mission shows the capability and authority of Iran."

Elsewhere in his remarks, he also pointed to the achievements of the Navy, saying, "Our capabilities are defined in three areas of surface, sub-surface and air, and we have been able to achieve strategic equipment. We will unveil the all-Iranian marine engine soon."

Irani also said the first priority of the Navy is to provide the security of maritime trade lines.

"In the field of marine propulsion, it must be acknowledged that the localization of this propulsion system is important to us, and we will soon see the construction of the first all-Iranian propulsion that helps all organs in the field of the sea," he added.

Army's Navy Commander also spoke about holding joint exercises, saying, "One of our programs is to hold combined exercises with other countries. We conduct relief and rescue exercises with Oman every two years, and we seek to hold better exercises by inviting more countries."

