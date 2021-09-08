'A Hero' to go on screen at BFI London Film Festival

Directed by Asghar Farhadi, 'A Hero' is selected to be screened at the 69th edition of the BFI London Film Festival which is slated to be held on October 6-17, 2021.

'A Hero' tells the story of Rahim, imprisoned because unable to repay a debt. Amazon Studios has acquired US rights to the Iranian film.

Amir Jadidi, Mohsen Tanabandeh, Raana Azadivar, Fereshteh Sadr Orafai and Sarina Farhadi are among the cast members of the flick.

In its first international presence, 'A Hero' went on the screen at the 2021 Cannes Film Festival in France.

Asghar Farhadi’s 'A Hero' and Juho Kuosmanen’s 'Compartment n°6' received jointly the Grand Prix of the 2021 Cannes Film Festival.

Farhadi has received two Oscars for Best Foreign Language Film for his films A Separation (2011) and The Salesman (2016), making him one of the few directors worldwide who have won the category twice. He also received the Cannes Film Festival Award for Best Screenplay for his film The Salesman.

The BFI London Film Festival is an annual film festival founded in 1957 and held in the United Kingdom, running for two weeks in October with co-operation from the British Film Institute. It screens more than 300 films, documentaries and shorts from approximately 50 countries.

