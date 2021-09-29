Film Festival Cologne to host Farhadi's "A Hero"

Directed by Asghar Farhadi, 'A Hero' is selected to be screened at the 69th edition of the BFI London Film Festival which is slated to be held on October 6-17, 2021.

'A Hero' tells the story of Rahim, imprisoned because unable to repay a debt. Amazon Studios has acquired US rights to the Iranian film.

Amir Jadidi, Mohsen Tanabandeh, Raana Azadivar, Fereshteh Sadr Orafai and Sarina Farhadi are among the cast members of the flick.

In its first international presence, 'A Hero' went on the screen at the 2021 Cannes Film Festival in France.

Asghar Farhadi’s 'A Hero' and Juho Kuosmanen’s 'Compartment n°6' received jointly the Grand Prix of the 2021 Cannes Film Festival.

Farhadi has received two Oscars for Best Foreign Language Film for his films A Separation (2011) and The Salesman (2016), making him one of the few directors worldwide who have won the category twice. He also received the Cannes Film Festival Award for Best Screenplay for his film The Salesman.

The film has also screened at the 69th edition of BFI London Film Festival in the UK and the 39th edition of the Miami International Film Festival in the US

The Film Festival Cologne is an international Film and Television Festival that takes place annually in Cologne, Germany. With about 10.000 visitors, the Film Festival Cologne is considered as the best-attended festival of its kind worldwide. Screenings of independent films as well as debates on media politics and media aesthetics complement the event.

The Cologne Conference was founded in 1991 by journalist and media researcher Lutz Hachmeister while he was the head of the Adolf-Grimme-Institut. In addition to the Grimme-Preis, a national award, an international television festival was originated.

This year's edition will be held on October 2-28, 2021.

