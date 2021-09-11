'Sussan Parvar' wins at Torino Underground Cinefest in Italy

'Parvar' received the award of the 8th Torino Underground Cinefest for her role in the Iranian film 'Botox' written and directed by Kaveh Mazaheri.

The synopsis of the 'Botox' reads, "Akram and Azar two sisters lie about the disappearance of their brother by telling everyone he has fled to Germany. In time this "lie" takes a life of its own and leads everyone to dark and mysterious places."

Sussan Parvar, Mahdokht Molaei, Soroush Saeedi, Morteza Khanjani and Mohsen Kiani are among the cast members of this film.

'Botox' has already won the Best First Film Award at the Fajr International Film Festival and the Best Film and Best Screenplay Awards at the Turin Film Festival in Italy.

The Festival’s main goal was to be a showcase for independent films. Its mission was to ensure the visibility of the many small and big movies that are produced in the world.

