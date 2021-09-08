Iranian 'Kids' wins at Armenia's Fresco Film Festival

Directed by Amir Daryani and produced by Naeim Bakhtiar, in its first international presence succeeded in winning the award of the festival.

"The Kids" is the story of a sister and brother who decide to separate due to the conditions of their home and their own behavioral disorders.

'The Kids' will be also screened at the 14th San Francisco Iranian Film Festival in the United States which is scheduled to be held on September 18-19, 2021.

FRESCO festival is an annual event which is a great opportunity for the reassessment of the spiritual and cultural heritage; for cultural dialogue with people of other countries; for self-knowledge and raising the national consciousness in this context. The realization of the festival's idea may become one of the visiting cards of Armenia.

