'Bone Marrow' goes to Vancouver International Film Festival

Produced by Hossein Pour Mohammadi and directed by Hamid Reza Ghorbani, 'Bone Marrow' will be screened at the 40th edition of the Vancouver International Film Festival in Canada in its first international presence.

Prinaz Izadyar, Babak Hamidian, Navid Pourfaraj, Behrouz Shoaybi and Javad Ezzati are among the cast members of the flick.

The Vancouver International Film Festival is an annual film festival held in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada, for two weeks in late September and early October.

Founded in 1982, The Greater Vancouver International Film Festival Society is a not-for-profit cultural organization that operates the internationally acclaimed Vancouver International Film Festival (VIFF) and the year-round programming of the theatres at the VIFF Centre.

Both in terms of admissions and the number of films screened, VIFF is among the five largest film festivals in North America. Screening films from more than 70 countries on nine screens, VIFF's program includes the pick of the world’s top film fests and many undiscovered gems.

