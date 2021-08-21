Farhadi's 'A Hero' to go on screen at Miami Film Festival

The film will be screened at the Miami Film Festival GEMS in November.

'A Hero' tells the story of Rahim, imprisoned because unable to repay a debt. Amazon Studios has acquired US rights to the Iranian film.

Amir Jadidi, Mohsen Tanabandeh, Raana Azadivar, Fereshteh Sadr Orafai and Sarina Farhadi are among the cast members of the flick.

In its first international presence, 'A Hero' went on the screen at the 2021 Cannes Film Festival in France.

Asghar Farhadi’s 'A Hero' and Juho Kuosmanen’s 'Compartment n°6' received jointly the Grand Prix of the 2021 Cannes Film Festival.

Farhadi has received two Oscars for Best Foreign Language Film for his films A Separation (2011) and The Salesman (2016), making him one of the few directors worldwide who have won the category twice. He also received the Cannes Film Festival Award for Best Screenplay for his film The Salesman.

Miami Film Festival is a world-class platform for International and Ibero-American films. Presenting its 39th edition from March 4-13, 2022, the Festival showcases the work of the world’s best emerging and established filmmakers to the diverse cosmopolitan community of Miami.

ZZ/5284935