Farhadi's 'A Hero' wins Grand Prix at 2021 Cannes FilmFest.

The 74th annual Cannes Film Festival took place from 6 to 17 July 2021. The 2021 Cannes Festival Jury helmed by Spike Lee announced its list of winning films and filmmakers from the competition.

The Grand Prix, presented by director Oliver Stone, was awarded to two films this year: Asghar Farhadi’s 'A Hero' and Juho Kuosmanen’s 'Compartment n°6'.

The Cannes Festival, until 2003 called the International Film Festival and known in English as the Cannes Film Festival, is an annual film festival held in Cannes, France, which previews new films of all genres, including documentaries, from all around the world. It is one of the "Big Three" major European film festivals, alongside the Venice Film Festival in Italy, the Berlin International Film Festival in Germany, as well as one of the "Big Five" major international film festivals, which consists of the three major European film festivals, the Toronto International Film Festival in Canada, and the Sundance Film Festival in the United States.

A Hero tells the story of Rahim, imprisoned because unable to repay a debt. Amazon Studios has acquired US rights to the Iranian film.

Amir Jadidi, Mohsen Tanabandeh, Raana Azadivar, Fereshteh Sadr Orafai and Sarina Farhadi are among the cast members of the flick.

Farhadi has received two Oscars for Best Foreign Language Film for his films A Separation (2011) and The Salesman (2016), making him one of the few directors worldwide who have won the category twice. He also received the Cannes Film Festival Award for Best Screenplay for his film The Salesman.

In 2012, he was included on the annual Time 100 list of the most influential people in the world. That same year he also received the Legion of Honour from France.

ZZ/5260108