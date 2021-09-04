IRGC to coop. with MoD to enhance missile power

"Iranian Defense Ministry can play an effective and decisive role in enhancing the defense capabilities of the IRGC Aerospace Force," said Brigadier General Amirali Hajizadeh, the IRGC Aerospace Force Commander in his meeting with Defense Minister Brigadier General Mohammad-Reza Gharaei Ashtiani on Saturday.

Hajizadeh expressed hope that cooperation between the IRGC Aerospace Force and the Ministry of Defense in the field of upgrading the missile power of the IRGC will be expanded.

Announcing the readiness of the Ministry of Defense to interact and cooperate closely with the IRGC Aerospace Force, Ashtiani, for his turn, said, "Considering the vast industrial and production capacities in the Ministry of Defense, we will be able to take great strides in meeting the defense and military needs of the Armed Forces, especially the IRGC Aerospace Force."

Ashtiani described the Defense Ministry's production capabilities in the field of missiles as vast, advanced and technological, saying, "Meeting all the needs of the IRGC Aerospace Force will be the first priority of the Ministry of Defense."

