Iran Air Defense has no concern for enemy electronic warfare

"When the threats against our country are mainly air threats, the type of defense should be drawn in proportion to this threat and should be given priority. Therefore, air defense remains the country's top priority," said Brigadier General Alireza Elhami in an interview with Fars News Agency.

"Our critical centers, such as nuclear and industrial centers and factories, are one of the main targets of the enemy. Therefore, if the enemy wants to attack us briefly, it will seek to damage us economically, such as targeting the centers that replacing or re-launching them by Iran require a lot of money and time," he added. "Therefore, we also have to have a proper plan to defend these centers; The best opportunity to evaluate our defense plans is through drills. One of our main exercises in the drills is to practice defending critical centers, which we have done well over the past few years."

Stating that there is no concern about the implementation of electronic warfare operations and electronic disruption by the enemies, Elhami said, "The Army Air Defense has developed systems and weapons that are completely independent on signal, wave, and electronic interference, so we do not worry at all that even the most powerful electronic interference will be used by the enemy in this space."

He said that in the Army Air Defense Force, we consider the UAV as a defense tool, adding, "We reduced the country's costs with interceptor drones."

ZZ/FNA14000608000825