"Iran's drones have become a thorn in the enemies' flesh"

"Today, the security of the country is exemplary and we do not need to talk about the extent of our [military] power," Brigadier General Amirali Hajizadeh, Commander of IRGC Aerospace Force said on Thursday during a ceremony to commemorate the 10th martyrdom anniversary of the father of Iran's missile industry Hassan Tehrani Moghadam.

"It is enough for the enemies to say that today let us negotiate about missiles," the senior IRGC commander said.

Hajizadeh further pointed to the drones produced by Iranian experts, saying that the enemy's attempt to put an arms embargo on Iran has failed.

"The Islamic Republic's drones have become a thorn in the enemies' side and they say we should limit them. Of course, the enemies tried for years in the field of an arms embargo, and in fact, they did not allow us to import, while they did not succeed," he pointed out.

The commander of IRGC Aerospace Force further pointed out that the Israeli regime's existence is doomed to extinction, stressing that when its authorities talks about another country it is for domestic use.

He warned the Israeli regime against any adventurism, saying that if the regime starts a war on Iran, it will end up in its annihilation.

In the ceremony to commemorate the father of Iran's missile industry Hassan Tehrani Moghadam, in addition to the senior military commanders, some other officials including Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf took part.

General Hassan Tehrani Moghaddam was martyred in a massive explosion at a missile garrison near the capital Tehran on November 12, 2011.

MNA/IRINN; 5349129