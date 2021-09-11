Defense min. vows to support passive defense org. projects

Brigadier General Mohammad Reza Ashtiani made the remarks in a meeting with the head of the Passive Defense Organization on Saturday.

In the meeting, the head of Iran's Passive Defense Organization Brigadier General Gholamreza Jalali noted the role of the Ministry of Defense in the development of indigenous passive defense industries, the growth of these industries in the bio-defense, cyber, chemical and radiation fields.

Jalali added, "The development of these industries with the support of the Ministry of Defense not only enhances the deterrence capacity of the country but also is a big step towards improving the readiness of combat forces against new threats."

Ashtiani, for his part, said that in the new term of the Ministry of Defense, a "special working group" will be formed to follow up on the prioritized passive defense issues.

The defense minister also vowed that the ministry will try to help the Passive Defense Organization to improve the protection of places and facilities and enhance the National Resistance Thresholds against potential threats.

General Ashtiani pointed out that the Ministry of Defense and its industrial organizations with their designs, ideas and technological infrastructure can play an important role in protecting the country against potential threats, adding that interaction and cooperation between different apparatuses can play an effective role in helping the country to achieve sustainable security and in solidifying the country's vital infrastructure.

