IRGC to unveil new strategic missile in near future: cmdr.

Speaking to the Iranian IRINN TV on Monday, the commander of the Aerospace Force of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) Brigadier General Amir Ali Hajizadeh said that the IRGC will unveil a new strategic missile in near future.

Hajizadeh said that the new missile has been made a long time but it has not been revealed to the media yet.

The commander gave no more details about the missile but Iran will celebrate the victory of the 1979 revolution in a matter of few days, during which usually new achivements of the country are unveiled.

MNA