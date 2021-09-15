MoD to monitor defense, military progresses in region, world

Speaking in his meeting with the Commander of Khatam-al Anbiya Central Headquarters Major General Gholam Ali Rashid at the venue of the Ministry of Defense on Wed., Brigadier General Mohammad-Reza Ashtiani reiterated that Ministry of Defense is determined to monitor the latest defense and military developments in the region and world.

Commander of Khatam-al Anbiya Central Headquarters Major General Gholam Ali Rashid seized this opportunity to congratulate the appointment of Brigadier General Ashtiani as the new defense minister of the Islamic Republic of Iran in 13th government.

He described the recommendation of Leader of the Islamic Revolution in line with development and promotion of defensive and offensive capabilities ‘significant and important’ and said, “Relying upon the assistance of the God Almighty, it is hoped that Ministry of Defense would take giant strides in upgrading its capabilities and potentials to confront enemy by producing advanced weapons and equipment and utilizing new technologies.”

Iranian minister of defense, for his part, termed the status of Khatam-al Anbiya Central Headquarters in promoting defense power of the Islamic Republic of Iran ‘important’ and reiterated, “Benefited from advanced and technological infrastructures, Ministry of Defense would make its utmost effort to play a key role in increasing the combat capability of the armed forces and regional power of the country against any possible threats.”

MA/5305447