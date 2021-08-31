MOD playing notable role in enhancing Iran’s defense capacity

He made the remarks in his meeting with Iranian Defense Minister Brigadier General Mohammad-Reza Gharaei Ashtiani.

Congratulating Ashtiani on his appointment as Defense Minister, Mousavi said, "The Ministry of Defense has played an important role in enhancing the defense power of the Armed Forces and has been able to meet the strategic defense needs of the Armed Forces by relying on domestic and indigenous capabilities."

Appreciating the military readiness of the Army of the Islamic Republic of Iran, especially its services to the country in critical conditions, as well as the fight against coronavirus, Ashtiani for his part, announced the readiness of the Defense Ministry to meet the Army's hardware and software requirements in the ground, air, defense and navy fields.

"Undoubtedly, the role of the Army of the Islamic Republic of Iran in protecting the borders and improvement of the defense capability of the army will frustrate the enemies and disrupt their conspiracies and sinister plans,“ the Minister of Defense pointed out.

